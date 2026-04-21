Deal with Iran impossible if Hormuz-blockade lifted - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes a deal with Iran will be impossible if the naval blockade is lifted.

According to the U.S. leader, Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 million dollars a day. He said Iran only want it closed because the U.S. has it totally blockaded, so Tehran merely want to ‘save face’.

"But if we do that, there can never be a deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump announced that the U.S. would extend its ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal" following a request by Pakistani officials.

Pakistan hosted talks between the U.S. and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which had been set to expire Wednesday evening Washington time.