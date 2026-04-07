Erdoğan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed the US-Iran ceasefire agreement announced the previous day, according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Department.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached, noting that this window of opportunity had emerged after 40 difficult days for the entire world and emphasizing that it is now crucial not to derail the peace process.

The Turkish president also assured Trump that Ankara would continue to actively support efforts to resolve the conflict alongside friendly countries, primarily Pakistan.