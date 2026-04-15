FUNSUN launches charter flights to Antalya from Grozny for first time

Russian tour operator FUN&SUN is expanding its summer flight program to Antalya, with AZUR air operating the charter flights.

Tourists will be able to reach the Turkish resort from six additional cities: Grozny, Krasnodar, Astrakhan, Ulyanovsk, Syktyvkar, Surgut, and Arkhangelsk.

The operator had previously announced charter plans from 18 Russian cities, including Moscow, Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Makhachkala, and Vladikavkaz. With the six new destinations added, AZUR air will now offer charter flights to Antalya from 25 Russian cities.

The average weekly stay for two at a four-star hotel is 130,000 rubles, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia. Prices vary by the city of departure and the chosen hotel: a trip from Grozny starts at 109,000 rubles, while from Krasnodar it costs 79,000 rubles.

Last summer, AZUR Air operated charter flights for FUN&SUN to the Turkish resort from 19 Russian cities.