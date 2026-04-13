Galuzin, Bayramov discuss Russia-Azerbaijan relations

During his visit to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Galuzin met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The politicians discussed bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

On Tuesday, April 14, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Baku. The relevant information appeared at the Azerbaijani ministry's website.

The meeting focused on cooperation between Moscow and Baku.

"During the meeting, political, economic, trade, and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations were discussed, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest,”

– the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed.

It was noted that mutual visits and contacts are important for discussing issues on the cooperation agenda.