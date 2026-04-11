Georgian Education Minister to come to US

Georgian Education Minister Givi Mikanadze departed for a working visit to the USA on Sunday, April 12, the ministry's press service announced.

During the trip, Mikanadze will speak at the UN-organized ECOSOC-2026 Youth Forum. He is also scheduled to meet with heads of UN agencies and European education and science officials.

The minister will visit the Grigol Peradze Georgian Cultural Center in Pennsylvania to discuss with the heads of Sunday schools operating in the USA the reforms being implemented in the Georgian education system. Mikanadze will also hold meetings with the US Department of State and the Department of Education.