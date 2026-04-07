Ghalibaf to lead Iranian delegation at talks with US

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been picked for the role of Iran’s top negotiator at Friday’s talks with the United States in Islamabad, ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, U.S. Vice President JD Vance will head the U.S. delegation.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also take part in the negotiations, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a mutual decision with Iran to halt hostilities for a two-week period. Tehran put forward a 10-point proposal that the United States "was forced to accept."

Among other things, Tehran’s proposal includes ending attacks, establishing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, full payment of Iran’s damages, and withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region.