IAEA issues warning over risk of radiation accident at Bushehr NPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has warned of the risk for a radiation accident at Iran's Bushehr NPP if military activity near the facility continues.

In a statement posted on the IAEA's official social media page, Grossi said that continued operations near the plant could lead to a serious radiological incident.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi warns that continued military activity near the Bushehr NPP, an operating plant with large amounts of nuclear fuel, could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond",

the statement read.

Grossi also called for an end to attacks on the plant and its surrounding area, emphasizing that such actions pose a significant threat to nuclear safety.

Four incidents have occurred at the Bushehr facility since the end of February 2026, with the most recent taking place last weekend.