Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attend International Training Center opening at Aviation Academy

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the International Training Center at the National Aviation Academy on April 8.

Rector of the National Aviation Academy, Academician Arif Pashayev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, and Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan Airlines Samir Rzayev informed the head of state and the First Lady about the activities of the center.

It was reported that the International Training Center was established on the initiative of Azerbaijan Airlines on the territory of the National Aviation Academy. The center is designed for the training of flight crews in emergency situations, as well as for the theoretical and practical training of air traffic control dispatchers.

In the new complex, dispatchers will be trained in accordance with the requirements of the ICAO and the EASA. The facility is equipped with a TWR tower simulator providing a 360-degree panorama of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as a radar simulator complex for airspace management.

The center is also equipped with a modern training simulator complex that enables the improvement of skills for drivers of various special vehicles operating in real airport conditions.

It is planned that approximately 30 air traffic control dispatchers and 3,000 flight crew members will be trained annually at the International Training Center.

In addition, the center has been equipped with a new-generation “A320/A321 NEO CEET” aircraft simulator by the Turkish company “SkyArt” to ensure the effective execution of safety procedures inside the aircraft cabin in emergency and accident scenarios.