Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shirvan Agro livestock complex

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the “Shirvan Agro” livestock complex in the Shamakhi district on March 23.

Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov briefed the head of state on the complex.

Covering nearly 100 hectares, the complex aims to supply the country’s population with high-quality milk and meat products, support their export, and contribute to regional development -particularly by increasing employment in Shamakhi and surrounding districts.

More than 200 residents of Shamakhi and surrounding districts have been provided with jobs at the enterprise.

"It is the largest meat and dairy farm not only in Azerbaijan but also in the South Caucasus," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that the technologies applied here are those of leading companies, and the highest standards of modern business practices are being implemented.

"Our goal is to ensure 100 percent self-sufficiency in meat, milk, and dairy products," Ilham Aliyev said.

It was also noted that extensive development is currently underway in the Shamakhi district. Shamakhi has become one of the tourism centers of Azerbaijan. A new Shamakhi-Ismayilli-Gabala highway is currently under construction. The bridge being built there is the largest in Azerbaijan, and it is expected to be commissioned next year.