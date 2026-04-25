Ilham Aliyev comments on Washington Attack

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev commented on the attack in Washington, wishing well to US President Donald Trump.

"Deeply disturbed by the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be firmly condemned. Relieved that President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees are safe. Wishing them continued safety and well-being",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The attack on the Washington Hilton occurred on Sunday night during a dinner honoring White House journalists, attended by Trump, the First Lady, and administration officials.

One Secret Service agent was wounded in the incident, and the shooter was neutralized and detained. According to media reports, the suspect is a 31-year-old resident of California.