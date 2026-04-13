Vestnik Kavkaza

Indonesia to buy oil, gas from Russia

Корабль на рейде
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian oil and gas will be exported to Indonesia. The head of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy announced that the necessary agreements had been reached.

Indonesia and Russia agreed on Russian oil and liquefied petroleum gas supplies, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia announced following talks with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev in Moscow.

"We will have the opportunity to increase our crude oil reserves. In addition, we will be able to obtain liquefied petroleum gas. <...> All this is to ensure confidence in national energy security,”

– Lahadalia said.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met in the Kremlin.

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