Iran-US peace plan includes provisions on uranium and lifting of financial sanctions - media

The draft peace agreement between Iran and the USA contains provisions regarding enriched uranium and the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets, Al Arabiya reported, citing Pakistani officials.

"The draft agreement includes provisions on enriched uranium and the unfreezing of frozen Iranian assets",

the broadcaster said.

It remains unclear whether the deal would allow Iran to retain its right to enrich uranium. Tehran has also stated its commitment to preventing the acquisition of nuclear weapons, a position that has been received positively in Washington.