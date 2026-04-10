Iran and US to meet in Pakistan after preliminary meetings - report

The Iranian delegation that arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad is likely to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the start of negotiations with the United States, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

According to the source, the Iranians and Pakistani officials will determine the format and time for the start of negotiations. The meeting may also be attended by Chief of Pakistan Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, TASS reported.

Earlier, Reuters reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad on Saturday morning. According to the source, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner also arrived in the capital of Pakistan for the peace talks.

Iran’s delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital on Friday night. It also includes Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.