Iran declares readiness to destroy all US warships in Persian Gulf

The Iranian Armed Forces are capable of sinking every US warship in the Persian Gulf if necessary, according to Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Islamic Republic's Expediency Council.

"Our launchers are aimed at these ships at the moment, and we would sink them all. None would escape",

Rezaei said.

He added that Tehran is not interested in extending the current ceasefire and intends to increase pressure.

The US and Iran plan to hold talks in the coming days, with Pakistan potentially acting as a mediator.