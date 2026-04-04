Iran deploys cameras to track US and Israeli aircraft - media

Iran's air defense system has deployed a network of multispectral cameras to track and identify US and Israeli aircraft, according to Amir Avivi, former chairman of the Israel Defense Forum, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The specialized cameras collect data along key flight paths of adversary aircraft using wavelengths beyond visible light.

Unlike radar systems, these devices are difficult to detect and destroy because they do not transmit any signal.

In late February, the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, striking targets in several major Iranian cities. In response, Iran has been attacking Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.