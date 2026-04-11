Iran describes atmosphere during talks with US

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the recent talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad as having been conducted in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion.

"These talks were conducted in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. Naturally, from the very beginning, we should not have expected an agreement to be reached overnight",

Baghaei said.

While the two sides reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, they were unable to agree on two or three key points, that is why a final deal was not reached.

Iran-US peace talks, which began the previous day in Pakistan, concluded early on April 12 without any mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.