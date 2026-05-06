Iran may respond to US proposal today - CNN

Iran is expected to hand over its reply to mediators about the U.S. proposal to end the conflict on Thursday, CNN reported, citing a regional source.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier today that the U.S. has had “very good talks” with Iran over the past 24 hours.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran’s response to the U.S. proposal would be handed over to Pakistan as a mediator.

The Axios news website reported earlier that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a one-page memorandum to end the armed conflict.