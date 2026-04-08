Iran names one of conditions for ceasefire with US

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated in a social media post that Israel must cease its attacks on Iran's allies in the region.

He emphasized that this is one of the mandatory conditions for reaching a ceasefire with the USA.

"Lebanon and the entire Axis of Resistance, as Iran's allies, form an integral part of the ceasefire. Cease fire immediately",

Ghalibaf wrote.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker warned that any violations of the ceasefire could be met with a powerful response.