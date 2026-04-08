Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran names one of conditions for ceasefire with US

Iran names one of conditions for ceasefire with US
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated in a social media post that Israel must cease its attacks on Iran's allies in the region.

He emphasized that this is one of the mandatory conditions for reaching a ceasefire with the USA.

"Lebanon and the entire Axis of Resistance, as Iran's allies, form an integral part of the ceasefire. Cease fire immediately",

Ghalibaf wrote.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker warned that any violations of the ceasefire could be met with a powerful response.

220 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.