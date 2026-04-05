Iran rejects ceasefire with US

Iran's leadership has rejected Washington's proposal for a temporary ceasefire, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, adding that Tehran had conveyed its position to Pakistan.

Instead of a temporary halt to hostilities, Iran considers a complete cessation of military action necessary. According to IRNA, Tehran believes a full-fledged peace can only be achieved if several of its demands are met, including the adoption of a protocol for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Iranian authorities have also made assistance in the country's post-war reconstruction a condition, along with a complete halt to all attacks in the region.

Earlier, Axios reported that negotiations between Iran and the USA, involving mediators, had discussed the possibility of a 45-day ceasefire.