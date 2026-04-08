Iran says US violates 3 peace plan clauses before talks begin

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accuses the U.S. of violating three components of a 10-point proposal for long-term peace that Iran submitted on Tuesday.

"As the president of the United States has clearly stated in his Truth, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 10-Point Proposal is a ‘workable basis on which to negotiate’ and the main framework for these talks. However, three clauses of this proposal have been violated so far," Ghalibaf said.

He condemned continued military operations in Lebanon, an unauthorized entry into Iranian airspace, and denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium.

The Iranian parliament speaker noted that it makes no sense to engage in dialogue with the U.S. when Washington has violated several key provisions of the agreement even before the negotiations began.