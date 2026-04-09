Iranian military refuses to cede control of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said its armed forces remain at full readiness, as during the 40-day "asymmetric battle," given the "frequent breaches of promises" by the United States and Israel.

The command stressed that Iran will in no way give up on its legitimate rights and will not let go of the "criminal aggressors" that attacked the country.

The U.S. and Israeli leaders and their "defeated" military commanders have no right to threaten Iran's people and the "invincible" resistance front, the headquarters said.

It warned if the "enemies" continue their attacks on Hezbollah and the "oppressed" people of Lebanon, Iran's armed forces will give a "crushing and painful" response to them.

The headquarters also said Iran will move the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase and maintain the initiative to dominate the waterway.