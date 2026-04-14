Iranian supertanker bypasses US naval blockade - report

Iran’s VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) supertanker, which is under U.S. sanctions, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and entered the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic with its positioning device turned on, the Fars agency reported.

The vessel can carry up to 2 mln barrels of oil, according to the report. The tanker "reached its destination without the slightest hitch," "effectively defying sanctions and threats" by the US, the agency said.

Later, it was reported that a second Iranian vessel, carrying food and is heading towards the port of Imam Khomeini in southwestern Iran, has also passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 13, the U.S. Central Command announced the commencement of a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of vessels of all countries entering or departing Iranian ports or coastal areas.