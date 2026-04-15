Israel and Lebanon to hold talks on Thursday - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanese and Israeli leaders will speak for the first time in decades on Thursday, offering few details on the planned negotiations.
In a post on Truth Social, the U.S. leader said he was "trying to get a little breathing room" between Israel and Lebanon.
"It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!" Trump said.
He did not specify who would attend or where the talks would take place.
The Lebanon conflict spiralled out of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, with the Iran-backed Hezbollah opening fire in support of Tehran on March 2, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon just 15 months after the last major conflict.
The announcement followed a trilateral meeting between U.S., Israeli and Lebanese officials on Tuesday, the first major high-level engagement between Israel and Lebanon since 1993. The three sides agreed to hold "productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon."