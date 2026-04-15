Israel and Lebanon to hold talks on Thursday - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Lebanese and Israeli leaders will ​speak for the first time in decades on Thursday, offering few details on the planned negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, the U.S. leader said he was "trying to get a little breathing room" between Israel ​and Lebanon.

"It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!" ⁠Trump said.

He did not specify who would attend or where the talks would take place.

The Lebanon conflict spiralled out of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, with the Iran-backed Hezbollah opening fire in support of Tehran on March 2, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon just 15 months after the last major conflict.

The announcement followed a trilateral meeting between U.S., Israeli and Lebanese officials on Tuesday, the first major high-level engagement between Israel and Lebanon since 1993. The three sides agreed to hold "productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon."