Israel names important condition for ending war with Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that the removal of enriched uranium from Iran is a precondition for ending the U.S.-Israel military operation against Tehran, the defense ministry’s press service reported.

"The United States and Israel have defined removing this material (enriched uranium) from Iran as a precondition for ending the campaign," Israel Katz said.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.