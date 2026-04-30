Israel reveals when operation against Iran to be considered failure

If Iran’s stockpile of more than 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% is not removed from the Islamic Republic, the entire latest war will be considered "one big failure", an Israeli military official said.

Israeli officials have said that this stockpile is sufficient for 11 nuclear bombs, The Times of Israel reported.

The senior officer says that if, as part of Iran-U.S. talks, no agreement is reached to remove the uranium stockpile and halt enrichment in the country, the achievements in the 40 days of fighting will have been for nothing.

“If the nuclear objective is not achieved, then everything we did in Iran will be one big failure. The evil Iranian regime can pounce on the nuclear program,” the official said.

The officer added that “if the uranium is removed from Iran through diplomatic means, we have done our part.” However, if that does not happen, he added that Israel would need to launch another operation in Iran to achieve the objective.