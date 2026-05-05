Israel says military air power ready for deployment toward Iran

Israel's new air force commander Omer Tischler said the military is prepared to deploy its full air power eastward toward Iran if necessary, amid heightened regional tensions.

"We are closely monitoring what is happening in Iran and are prepared to take the entire Air Force eastward if we are required to do so," Tischler said.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said during the ceremony that the military "maintains high readiness" and is "prepared to forcefully respond" if Iran targets Israel in the wake of recent escalation in the Gulf.

"Our forces are deployed across all sectors, fighting and prepared in immediate readiness for any scenario - from near and from far," Zamir said.

Israel and the U.S. carried out strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a regional conflict that lasted nearly six weeks before a ceasefire took effect on April 8. The truce has remained fragile amid ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.