KLM extends flight cancellations to Middle East

KLM has extended its flight suspension to several Middle Eastern destinations due to ongoing regional tensions. The Dutch carrier will not operate flights to Dubai until June 28, revising its earlier plan to resume on June 22.

Restrictions on flights to Riyadh and Dammam, previously set to last until June 14, have also been extended. The airline has not yet specified how long the new restrictions will remain in place.

Flights to the UAE continue to be available on Aeroflot, which is resuming service on the Moscow-Dubai route.