Vestnik Kavkaza

Khamenei addresses Gulf States

Khamenei addresses Gulf States
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei delivered an address to the Persian Gulf states, which was broadcast on Iranian state television.

"I tell Iran's southern neighbors that you are witnessing a miracle, so see correctly, understand correctly, take the right side, and be suspicious of false promises",

Khamenei said.

The address, which took place on the 40th day following the death of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, also emphasized that the Islamic Republic intends to demand reparations for the damage inflicted on Iran.

Ali Khamenei was killed in Tehran on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

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