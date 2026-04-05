New multiple-entry visa to be introduced in Georgia

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, has submitted a bill to parliament introducing a new visa category — the C5 multiple-entry visa — the parliamentary press service reported.

Under the proposed legislation, the C5 visa would be available to foreigners visiting Georgia as tourists or working in the country as non-residents.

The visa would also be issued to the spouses and children of non-residents.

The multiple-entry visa allows for a one-year stay in Georgia and remains valid for five years, the press service clarified.

Parliament has reportedly decided to fast-track consideration of the bill.