New round of Lebanon-Israel talks between to take place next week

Delegations from Lebanon and Israel are set to meet for US-mediated talks in Washington next week, a State Department spokesperson announced.

"The talks (between Lebanon and Israel in Washington – the editor's note) will take place next Thursday and Friday",

the official said.

This will mark the third round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.

According to a diplomatic source cited by RIA Novosti, Beirut's top priority is to reach an agreement on a full and immediate ceasefire following this round of talks.