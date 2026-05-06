Vestnik Kavkaza

New round of Lebanon-Israel talks between to take place next week

New round of Lebanon-Israel talks between to take place next week
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Delegations from Lebanon and Israel are set to meet for US-mediated talks in Washington next week, a State Department spokesperson announced.

"The talks (between Lebanon and Israel in Washington – the editor's note) will take place next Thursday and Friday",

the official said.

This will mark the third round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.

According to a diplomatic source cited by RIA Novosti, Beirut's top priority is to reach an agreement on a full and immediate ceasefire following this round of talks.

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