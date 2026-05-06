Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commented on the killing of a Hezbollah Radwan Force commander in Lebanon, stating that the terrorist was mistaken to believe he was safe.

In a video message shared on social media, Netanyahu said the commander had been leading a plan to seize northern Israel.

"The Radwan commander we killed yesterday led the plan to seize the north. He believed he could continue directing attacks against our forces and our communities from his hidden terrorist headquarters in Beirut",

Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister added that the commander had read in the press that he was immune in Beirut — but he was wrong.

"No terrorist has immunity",

Netanyahu declared.

The Israel Defense Forces previously confirmed the elimination of the Radwan Force commander.