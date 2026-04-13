Pakistan proposes hosting second round of Iran-US talks - report

Pakistan has proposed hosting the second round of Iran-U.S. talks in the coming days, the Associated Press reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, officials say that the proposal depends on whether the parties request a different location.

One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first round of talks was part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.

Earlier, contributing writer at The Atlantic Arash Azizi said that the next round of U.S.-Iran direct talks will be held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Thursday.

Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the U.S. delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.