Peskov comments on Iran-US talks

The US-Iranian talks held last weekend in Islamabad yielded no results, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.

He emphasized that the negotiations had failed to reduce the risk of renewed active hostilities in the Middle East.

"For now, we can conclude that the talks ended without results",

Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on US President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz - already blocked by Iran - using US Navy forces. According to Dmitry Peskov, this effectively amounts to a blockade of Iran's coastline.

"We don't yet understand what this means or what the consequences will be",

Peskov added.