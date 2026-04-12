Pezeshkian condemns Trump's criticism of Pope

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed support for Pope Leo XIV and condemned US President Donald Trump's criticism of the pontiff's stance on the Middle East conflict.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah",

Pezeshkian said.

Trump had earlier stated that the pope was "doing a poor job", criticizing Leo XIV's remarks on Washington and the situation in Iran.