Putin and Pashinyan's conversation was frank and productive - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a frank and productive dialogue on April 1, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov noted that Armenia's priorities are of particular interest to Russia.

"Armenia is a country close to us, with which we share deep historical roots. We have a huge Armenian diaspora, over 2 million people. Therefore, the guidelines the Armenian leadership is choosing for itself are a matter of great interest to us",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin's spokesman also spoke about the closed-door meeting between the two leaders on April 1.

"The conversation was frank, productive, and necessary. The parties exchanged their views, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections in Armenia, and the key issues of trade and economic cooperation on the agenda",

he added.