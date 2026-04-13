Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar coordinates US-Iran negotiations with Pakistan

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© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar reveals its participation in coordinating with Pakistani and US leaders on negotiations with Iran. Yet, the country is not acting as a mediator.

Doha is coordinating with Islamabad the Washington-Tehran negotiations at the highest level, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari informed.

He emphasized that Qatar is not a mediator in the Iranian-US negotiations, as this role is played exclusively by Pakistan.

"We do not play a mediating role, but there is high-level coordination with Pakistan and the United States,”

– Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

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