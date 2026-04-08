Qatar urges Iran compensate for damage from attacks

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said Iran is obligated to compensate it for all damage resulting from attacks on its territory.

The ministry said Qatar has sent two identical letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council in April, denouncing Iranian attacks as a “blatant violation” of its sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an escalation that endangers regional stability.

The letters stated that Iran bears international responsibility for the strikes, describing them as “unlawful acts” that require Tehran to provide compensation for all losses incurred by Qatar, the ministry said.

Qatar also said the attacks targeted civilian sites and violated international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions and principles prohibiting attacks on civilians.

Doha reaffirmed that it reserves the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter, saying it will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and residents.

Regional tensions have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military assets.