Rosatom CEO announces final rotation at Bushehr NPP

Rosatom CEO Dmitry Likhachev announced the final personnel rotation at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, with 108 Russian specialists having left the site.

"Today at 8:00 a.m., we began the final rotation at the Bushehr station. One hundred and eight people are currently moving towards Isfahan; everything is proceeding according to plan",

Likhachev said.

According to the Rosatom chief, approximately 20 employees remain at the plant to ensure the safety and security of the equipment.

Since the beginning of the war in Iran, Rosatom has been systematically evacuating Russian specialists from the Bushehr facility.