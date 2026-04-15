Roses become Armenia's first export to Azerbaijan

The first goods imported from Armenia to Azerbaijan were roses, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Earlier today, the committee reported that $960 worth of goods had been imported from Armenia in March.

The agency has now specified that the goods consisted of roses. The flowers had been imported from the Netherlands to Armenia and then sold in Azerbaijan.

The committee added that under foreign trade data reporting rules, the country from which goods are imported is recorded as the country of origin. Therefore, the cargo was included in customs statistics as having been imported from Armenia, Report said