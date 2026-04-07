Russia advocates ceasefire in Middle East from the very beginning - FM

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia has stated the necessity of immediately stopping the “aggression” of the United States and Israel against Iran from the very beginning.

“Our country, from the very beginning, in its first statements, said that it was necessary to immediately stop this aggression, that there was no military solution to this situation or any attempt to establish order in the region,” Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed the approach of a “one-track, aggressive, unprovoked attack” against Iran suffered a “crushing defeat” after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

"Once again, this position has suffered a crushing defeat. So has the approach of such a one-track, aggressive, unprovoked attack,” Maria Zakharova said.

According to the Russian diplomat, it is necessary to immediately begin “a real political and diplomatic settlement, which, of course, is based on the negotiation process with a real consideration of positions”.