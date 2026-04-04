Russia evacuates all specialists from Bushehr NPP

Following today's US-Israeli strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Russia has decided to evacuate 198 of remaining at the station specialists. Buses carrying them have already departed the plant toward the Iranian-Armenian border.

Following today's strike, Russian authorities have decided to evacuate all 198 Russian specialists remaining at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran. The relevant authorities in Israel and the US have been informed of the evacuation, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated.

The US-Israeli strikes on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant have significantly increased the risk of a potential nuclear incident. The international community has reacted with alarm to the situation at the Iranian nuclear power plant, and everyone is concerned about the trend toward escalation of the conflict, the head of Rosatom noted.