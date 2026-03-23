Russia outlines conditions for nuclear dialogue with US

Moscow is open to resuming arms control talks despite Washington’s refusal to extend the main parameters of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for a year, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

However, in his words, there are currently no military, political and strategic conditions for launching consultations on the issue.

The diplomat emphasized that if multilateral negotiations began, Russia is adamant that the United Kingdom and France join the process as U.S. allies with significant nuclear capabilities, Izvestia reported.