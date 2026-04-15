Russia's Overchuk arrives in Azerbaijan

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on April 15 on a working visit, according to the Russian government's press service.

“Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the events of the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russia and Azerbaijan, which will take place on April 16," the statement reads.

Under the joint chairmanship of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the sides will discuss the progress in implementing the decisions of the 23rd meeting of the commission, held in Astrakhan on August 22, 2025, as well as the implementation of the action plan for the development of key areas of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation.