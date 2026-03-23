Saudi crown prince inclines Trump to continue war against Iran

Mohammed bin Salman advocates continuing the war with Iran. The Saudi crown prince believes that the US-Israeli military campaign could lead to the reorganization of the entire region.

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is pushing US President Donald Trump to continue military action against Iran, informed sources report.

According to the sources, the Saudi prince notes that the US and Israel now have an excellent opportunity to bring about significant changes in the entire region. Salman also draws attention to the fact that the Islamic Republic poses a long-term threat to the Persian Gulf countries.