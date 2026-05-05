Shipping in Bosphorus completely halted

Ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait has been completely suspended due to an engine failure aboard a cargo vessel, Turkey's Haberturk television channel reported.

The affected ship is the Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Queen Bee. Turkish authorities have dispatched coast guard boats to the scene, and specialists are now working to repair the engine and restore normal navigation in the strait.

Earlier on May 3, a similar engine breakdown occurred on another Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier, the Zaltron, which was traveling from Egypt to Russia.