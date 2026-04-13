Situation in the Middle East remains unstable, Peskov says

The Kremlin expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East, adding that the events in the Strait of Hormuz are evolving mixedly.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is changing rapidly and is currently evolving mixedly, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated during a meeting with the media.

According to him, US President Donald Trump's initiative to effectively blockade the Iranian coastline is ambiguous.

"The situation is changing rapidly. Let's say it's evolving in different directions,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

What this means and what the potential consequences may be is still unclear, the press secretary emphasized.