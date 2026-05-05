Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran announces new mechanism for vessel passage via Hormuz

Tehran announces new mechanism for vessel passage via Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian authorities have announced the formation and implementation of a new system for vessel passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the state television of the Islamic Republic reported.

According to the report, vessels intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, "after notifying the Iranian authorities, must receive an electronic message from them, containing information about the rules of movement through the strait."

Upon accepting the new rules of the Iranian side, the vessels receive a transit permit to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

It is noted that such permits will be issued by a "new government body."

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