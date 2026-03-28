Tehran considers leaving Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty

Iran’s participation in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is no longer justified following U.S. and Israeli aggression, Tehran should withdraw from it, parliament member Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

According to him, the majority of Iranian lawmakers support this view.

"Given the current circumstances, Iran’s membership in the NPT no longer makes sense, and it appears that the prevailing opinion among members of parliament is precisely this: after these events, there is no reason to accept such restrictions," Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

The MP noted that remaining within the NPT no longer serves a meaningful purpose under current conditions, the SNN TV channel reported.

"We are not seeking to build a nuclear bomb, but one cannot simultaneously play by the rules and be subjected to bombing; consequently, the time has come to withdraw from the NPT," Alaeddin Boroujerdi said.

The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty is a landmark international accord meant to stop the spread of nuclear arms. In 1968, Tehran signed the NPT and ratified it in 1970.