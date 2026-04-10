Trump announces start of US-Iran talks

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between U.S. and Iranian delegations in Islamabad had officially begun, News Nation reported.

When pressed on whether diplomatic talks with Iran have officially started, the U.S. President gave a definitive 'yes.'

"I'll let you know that in a very short period of time, won't take long," Trump said.

The U.S. leader reportedly said that it will soon become clear whether Iran is acting in good faith. He also promised that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened in the "not too distant future."

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S.-Iran talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad will begin on Saturday after 5:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. GMT).