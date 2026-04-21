Trump gives Iran 3-5 days to return to talks - report

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to give Iran a few days to return to the negotiating table, otherwise the hostilities may resume, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, "Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire" for Iran to decide whether it wants a deal with the U.S. or not.

A U.S. official noted that the extension of the ceasefire "is not going to be open-ended."

Another U.S. official said that it was decided "to give the diplomatic efforts a little bit more time."

Earlier, Trump announced the U.S. intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. In turn, Mahdi Mohammadi, an advisor to Iran's parliament speaker, said that the extension announced by Washington is a ruse that will allow the U.S. to prepare a surprise attack on Iran. According to Mohammadi, as the defeated party, the U.S. "cannot dictate its terms."